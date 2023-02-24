Any Questions #583 "The end of Febry-'ary''

Last week's challenge

Start with a president’s initials. Add one character and you can name a key focus of that president’s tenure. What are the words?

Answer: Woodrow Wilson, WWI.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE END OF FEBRU“-ARY”

On-air questions: OK, Ian: somehow it’s already almost the end of February, and our questions this week have taken notice: each correct answer this time around will end with the letters -ARY.

1. Pierre Salinger, James Brady, Dee Dee Myers, and Karine Jean-Pierre are among the thirty-five individuals who have held what position in the U.S. government?

2. Although they had a dozen Top-40 hits during their career, including a 1962 cover of The Weavers’ “If I Had a Hammer”, which group’s only number one hit came in 1969 with their cover of John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane”?

3. Deriving from the Greek word meaning “storehouse”, what term for a medical professional who dispenses medicine to patients and physicians has been largely supplanted in modern English by the word “pharmacist”?

4. What mockumentary-style sitcom, set at a school in Philadelphia, recently won two Emmy Awards: one for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and one for creator and star Quinta Brunson?

5. What reference book, now named after the British university whose press publishes it, saw the original version of its first volume covering A and B released in 1888, followed some forty years later by the volume covering V to Z?

Extra credit

1. What Stephen King novel is named for a location in the woods behind the main characters’ house which is marked by a sign with a misspelled word?

2. Statues of lions named Patience and Fortitude sit outside the main location of what?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase TO THE CONTRARY. Change one letter to a U and you can spell an eight-letter profession and a five-letter word for a building where someone in that profession often is. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. White House Press Secretary

2. Peter, Paul, and Mary

3. Apothecary

4. Abbott Elementary

5. Oxford English Dictionary

Extra credit

1. Pet Sematary

2. New York Public Library