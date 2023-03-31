Any Questions #588: "Crossword Clues No. 6"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase BUSTED BRACKET. Rearrange the letters to spell the seven-letter last name of a famous playwright and a six-letter word often used to describe his plays. What are they?

Answer: BECKETT and ABSURD

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: CROSSWORD CLUES #6

On-air questions: This weekend is the 45th annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. Held in Stamford, Connecticut and directed by New York Times crossword editor Will Shortz, the event will see what appears to be a record number of contestants compete to solve crossword puzzles in various skill divisions. In fact, registration for the in-person tournament is closed! This week, we’re going to continue our series of crossword-related shows: I’ll give you a series of clues that have appeared in the New York Times crossword puzzle and you tell me what word they have all clued. This time around, that word will be a six-letter word beginning with C, like CLOSED.

1. The U.S. has East and West ones / Takes it easy / Bikes without pedaling

2. Byline, e.g. / Checkout option / College unit

3. Arena, maybe / Focal point / Tallest player on the court, usually

4. What metathesiophobia is the fear of / Political challenger’s promise / Quarter back, possibly

5. Put some juice into / Accusation / Battlefield shout

Extra credit

1. Ticks off / Matters / Dracula and others

2. Woos / Decision makers / Places for aces or cases

This week's challenge

Start with the words CARPET and COARSE. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell two other six-letter words beginning with C that both name foods. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Coasts

2. Credit

3. Center

4. Change

5. Charge

Extra credit

1. Counts

2. Courts