Any Questions #585: "Famous Marios"

Last week's challenge

Start with words LAMB and LION. Drop one letter and you can spell two things you might find in a medicine cabinet. What are they?

Answer: If you drop an N, you can spell BALM and OIL.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FAMOUS MARIOS

On-air questions: OK, Ian: Officially observed by Nintendo since 2016, March 10 is Mario Day. The date was chosen because “Mar 10” looks like the name Mario, and the video game company celebrates the annual observance with special Mario-themed events and promotions of games featuring the character. This week, we’ll have our own version of Mario Day with questions about famous Marios.

1. Author Mario Puzo wrote eleven novels including The Last Don, The Family, and The Sicilian, but is perhaps best known for which novel, later adapted into a series of Academy-Award winning films directed by Francis Ford Coppola?

2. In 2014, actor and director Mario Van Peebles filmed a public service announcement supporting a campaign known as “51 Stars” which advocates for what to be represented by a 51st star on the U.S. flag?

3. Known as “The Magnificent One” and “Super Mario”, NHL hall-of-famer Mario Lemieux played all of his 17 professional hockey seasons for, and in 1999 became owner of, which NHL franchise, becoming the only person to have him name engraved on the Stanley Cup as both a player and an owner?

4. The title of which 1859 novel fills in the blank in this excerpt from a speech given by Mario Cuomo at the 1984 Democratic National Convention: "In fact, Mr. President, this is a nation – Mr. President, you ought to know that this nation is more _____ than it is just a shining ‘city on a hill.’"

5. Which actor starred with his girlfriend in a 10-part reality television series that debuted in November of 2010 that was subtitled Saved by the Baby?

Extra credit

1. Who, along with Dan Gurney and Juan Pablo Montoya, comprises the list of people who have won races in Formula One, NASCAR, the World Sports Championship, and IndyCar?

2. In 1951, actor and tenor Mario Lanza portrayed which “great” Italian opera singer on screen?

This week's challenge

Start with the name PRINCESS PEACH. Change one letter to an A and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word and a seven-letter word that both name green foods. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Godfather

2. Washington, D. C.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

4. A Tale of Two Cities

5. Mario Lopez

Extra credit

1. Mario Andretti

2. Enrico Caruso