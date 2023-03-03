Any Questions #584: "'Li'on or la'mb'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase TO THE CONTRARY. Change one letter to a U and you can spell an eight-letter profession and a five-letter word for a building where someone in that profession often is. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an R to a U, you can spell ATTORNEY and COURT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: In like a “Li”on and out like a la”mb”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. This is our first show of March, and March, proverbially, comes in a like a lion and goes out like a lamb. We’ll see if that weather forecast comes true in a month from now, but in the meantime we have a show to do. All of the correct answers tonight will come in like a lion or out like a lamb.

1. Born February 12, 1809 in Kentucky, who visited the city of Albany only once, in 1861, and passed by Stanwix Hall, coincidentally then the home of actor John Wilkes Booth?

2. Launched in 1965, what breakfast cereal from Post was the subject of discontinued rumors in 2019 but is still available on store shelves, according to a Post website headline that says “The Buzz about” _____

3. The westernmost and second-oldest national capital in continental Europe, what city’s residents are known as Alfacinhas, referring to lettuce?

4. From Shakespeare, the following sentence includes five of what type of foot? “But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks?”

5. Launched on May 5, 2003 and now owned by Microsoft, what service says its mission is to connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful”?

Extra credit

1. Born Robert, what cartoonist’s works first took off in the 1960s and include “Fritz the Cat,” “Weirdo” and “The Book of Genesis” ?

This week's challenge

Start with words LAMB and LION. Drop one letter and you can spell two things you might find in a medicine cabinet. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lincoln (Lincoln was on a post-election nationwide tour when he spoke in heavily Democratic Albany, while Booth was starring in “The Apostate” at the Gayety Theater)

2. Honeycomb (Honeycomb had a mascot in the mid-90s known as Crazy Craving who was effectively a rabid marsupial who shouted “Me Want Honeycomb!”)

3. Lisbon (Alface is the Portuguese word for lettuce, but the etymology is not clear)

4. Iamb (Which is where we get iambic pentameter)

5. LinkedIn

Extra credit

1. R. Crumb