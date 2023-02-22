Any Questions #582: "Presidential reading list"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ROMAN NUMERAL. Change one letter to an I and you can rearrange the result to spell the first and last names (six letters each) of a famous author. Who is it?

Answer: If you swap the U for an I, you can spell NORMAN MAILER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Presidential reading list

On-air questions: OK, Mike, Monday is Presidents Day, which for some people means a three-day weekend and a chance, perhaps, to catch up on some of the more than 1,200 books about former President Trump that had been written just by 2021. Or something else. Whatever your plans, first let’s do tonight’s show about other presidential lit. I’ll name some books about a president, you tell me who it is.

1. “The Center Holds,” “The Bridge,” “The Audacity To Win”

2. These are all subtitles in an ongoing project that dates to 1982: “The Path To Power,” “Means of Ascent,” “Master of the Senate,” “The Passage of Power.”

3. “Team of Rivals,” “Tried By War,” “Manhunt”

4. “Mornings on Horseback,” “The Naturalist,” “Lion in The White House”

5. “His Very Best,” “Prophet From Plains,” “The Unfinished Presidency”

Extra credit

1. “When Character Was King,” “The Greatest Communicator,” “Rawhide Down”

2. “His Excellency,” “In The Hurricane’s Eye,” “An Imperfect God”

This week's challenge

Start with a president’s initials. Add one character and you can name a key focus of that president’s tenure. What are the words?