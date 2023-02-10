Any Questions #581 "Trivia, Roman Style"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word NOMINATIONS. Change one letter to a Y and you can rearrange the result to spell the name of an award and a place where an award-winner might live. What are the words?

Answer: If you drop an e, you can spell COOPERSTOWN and BILLS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: TRIVIA, ROMAN STYLE

On-air questions: This weekend an important football game with a name we can’t say will be played. It’s the fifty-seventh such game, or as it’s officially known, the LVIIth such game. The convention of using Roman numerals to name each year’s game began with the fifth game in 1971 and has been used since, with the exception of the fiftieth. This week, our questions take their cue from this numbering system: each correct answer has a number in it, but you need to answer with the Roman numeral versions.

1. What name is shared by a 1960 heist film starring Frank Sinatra and four other members of the Rat Pack and by a 2001 remake starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon?

2. What popular toy contains a plastic 20-sided die with a message on each of its faces, including “Signs point to yes”, “Concentrate and ask again”, and “Outlook not so good”?

3. What nautically-related description, which appears in Faustus by Christopher Marlowe, is often used for the Greek mythological figure Helen of Troy in reference to the power of her beauty?

4. What 1980 song was written by Dolly Parton for a film of the same name starring her alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda?

5. What historic highway, dubbed “The Mother Road” by John Steinbeck and the inspiration for many of the locations in the Pixar film Cars, is the title of a 1960s crime drama series and a 1940s song that names the highway as a place to "get your kicks"?

Extra credit

1. What slogan originated in the 1840s when American expansionists encouraged President James K. Polk to annex the entire Pacific Northwest up to a higher parallel, rather than to the 49th Parallel, which had been Polk’s original proposal?

2. Phileas Fogg and his valet Passepartout are characters in which 1872 novel?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ROMAN NUMERAL. Change one letter to an I and you can rearrange the result to spell the first and last names (six letters each) of a famous author. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Ocean’s XI

2. Magic VIII-Ball

3. The face that launched M ships

4. “IX to V”

5. Route LXVI

Extra credit

1. “LIV XL or fight!”

2. Around the World in LXXX Days