Any Questions #587: "Trivia Bracketology"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a participant in March Madness this year. This team’s name is a homophone of a place 2,800 miles away. What are the words?

Answer: UConn and Yukon

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: TRIVIA BRACKETOLOGY

On-air questions: OK, Ian: we’re right in the middle of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, commonly referred to as March Madness. Brackets are being busted all over the place this year, with a number of key upsets already happening. This week, we’re going to have five matchups in our trivia bracket. I’ll give you two people or things that are each associated with a number in one way or another. You determine the winner of the matchup by picking the thing associated with the greater number.

1. Cruella de Vil vs. Nurse Ratched

2. Magic Johnson vs. Wayne Gretzky

3. Liz Lemon vs. Lesley Stahl

4. Phileas Fogg vs. Captain John Yossarian

5. The lyrics “Slow down, you move too fast / You got to make the morning last” vs. the lyrics “Doing the garden, digging the weeds / Who could ask for more?”

Extra credit

1. The answer to life, the universe, and everything vs. “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Desolation Row”

2. Cruel and unusual punishment vs. unreasonable searches and seizures

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase BUSTED BRACKET. Rearrange the letters to spell the seven-letter last name of a famous playwright and a six-letter word often used to describe his plays. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Cruella de Vil (101 Dalamatians vs. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest)

2. Wayne Gretzky (32 vs. 99)

3. Lesley Stahl (30 Rock vs. 60 Minutes)

4. Phileas Fogg (Around The World in 80 Days vs. Catch-22)

5. “Doing the garden, digging the weeds / Who could ask for more?” (“The 59th Street Bridge Song” vs. “When I’m Sixty-Four”)

Extra credit

1. “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Desolation Row” (42 vs. Highway 61 Revisited)

2. Cruel and unusual punishment (8th Amendment vs. 4th Amendment)