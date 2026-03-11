North Country News

-
An Adirondack village has decided not to use license plate reader cameras that were being installed by its police department.
U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from New York City, and Pat Ryan, from the Hudson Valley, traveled outside their districts for a town hall at Glens Falls’ Charles R. Wood Theater. The move came as Democrats seek to flip the North County seat currently held by outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Housing was a concern for several businesses during a North Country Chamber of Commerce legislative forum this morning.
Dan Stec says a recent memo from NYSERDA indicates that implementation of the CLCPA, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, will lead to increased energy costs for upstate homeowners.
As maple season begins, syrup makers are looking forward to a strong sap run and sweet syrup
The Saranac Lake Board of Education has approved the closure of a district elementary school
The Adirondack Park Agency has opened registration for its annual forum for planning and zoning board members.
The town of Plattsburgh has been awarded a state grant to help expand workforce housing.
Emergency responders, health officials and Clinton County leaders participated in a tabletop exercise that outlined an unfolding crisis and asked officials to determine how they would get relevant information to the public.
A Tupper Lake resident has been charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a man with his truck and abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce says vehicle traffic at the Champlain border crossing is improving slightly
North Country Assemblyman Michael Cashman met recently with seniors in Plattsburgh to discuss utility costs and what he and other legislators are trying to do to address electric bills.