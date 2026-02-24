Tupper Lake man jailed after using his pickup to assault another man

A Tupper Lake resident has been charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a man with his truck and abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot.

New York State Police say 47-year-old Matthew Patnode intentionally hit 37-year-old Eric Smith with his Dodge pickup truck just before 8 pm February 11th.

Patnode fled the scene and left the truck in a Tupper Lake parking lot.

Smith was treated at a hospital and released. Police announced Patnode's arrest on Tuesday.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Patnode was arraigned and is being held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of bail.

