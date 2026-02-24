© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Tupper Lake man jailed after using his pickup to assault another man

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:40 PM EST

A Tupper Lake resident has been charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a man with his truck and abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot.

New York State Police say 47-year-old Matthew Patnode intentionally hit 37-year-old Eric Smith with his Dodge pickup truck just before 8 pm February 11th.

Patnode fled the scene and left the truck in a Tupper Lake parking lot.

Smith was treated at a hospital and released. Police announced Patnode's arrest on Tuesday.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Patnode was arraigned and is being held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of bail.
Tags
News New York State PoliceAttempted Murder ChargeMatthew Patnode
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley