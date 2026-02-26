State grant to help Plattsburgh expand workforce housing

The town of Plattsburgh has been awarded a state grant to help expand workforce housing.

The town will receive a grant of over $160,000 from New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Technical Assistance to Grow Pro-Housing Communities program.

The money will be used by the town, the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority to plan and design a 70-unit housing development on the Wallace Hill Road extension.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Chuck Kostyk calls the award “a significant investment in the future of our community.”