State grant to help Plattsburgh expand workforce housing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
The town of Plattsburgh has been awarded a state grant to help expand workforce housing.

The town will receive a grant of over $160,000 from New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Technical Assistance to Grow Pro-Housing Communities program.

The money will be used by the town, the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority to plan and design a 70-unit housing development on the Wallace Hill Road extension.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Chuck Kostyk calls the award “a significant investment in the future of our community.”
