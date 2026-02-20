Supreme Court ruling on tariffs pleases North Country Chamber officials

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Trump’s tariffs.

The court ruled Friday that the basis for the president’s implementation of tariffs – the International Emergency Economic Powers Act – does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.” It also ruled that the Constitution “very clearly” gives Congress the power to impose tariffs.

Officials at the North Country Chamber of Commerce have closely followed the lawsuit, and President Garry Douglas says they are not surprised as there had been “broad expectation of a finding that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs."

A Chamber survey conducted earlier this year found 89% of regional businesses supported ending tariffs on Canada.

