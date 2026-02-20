North Country assemblyman cautiously optimistic about high court tariff ruling

The assemblyman representing New York’s northernmost district is praising the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Trump’s tariffs.

In a 6-to-3 ruling, the nation’s highest court determined Trump could not use International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

The 115th District abuts the Canadian border. Assemblyman Michael Cashman expressed cautious optimism over the ruling.

“We’re moving in the right direction but I’m still concerned that the federal government could try to ferret out some other way to continue this damage and harm.”

National media report that President Trump lambasted the court’s decision and had a backup plan to continue the tariffs including potential embargoes.

