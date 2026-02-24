Seniors express concerns over utility costs during Plattsburgh forum

Utility customers across the region are upset over bills that have soared over the past few months. North Country Assemblyman Michael Cashman met recently with seniors in Plattsburgh to discuss the problem and what he and other legislators are trying to do to address electric bills.

City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department’s ratepayers benefit from a long-term hydropower contract with the Niagara Power Project that keeps electric rates among the lowest in the state. But Plattsburgh resident Diane Duffy- Patyjewicz says her bills are increasing.

“This is the highest electric bill I’ve ever had in 35 years. It was 350-some-odd-dollars. And we have a ranch house and we only heat the upper floor. We don’t heat the basement. So, it was probably, maybe $100 more than I usually see.”

Duffy-Patyjewicz says she is lucky in that she and her husband can currently afford the higher bill, but they are very concerned about friends and neighbors who can’t.

“We have friends that are on fixed incomes and you can’t, they can’t afford it and I don’t know how long we’re going to be able to afford it.”

Standing next to Diane is her husband Joseph Duffy- Patyjewicz.

"They look like hidden costs, some things that you’re not aware of and if you don’t question it or unable to do the research on it or understand what these fees are then they’ll get away with continuing to do this unless they’re challenged on it.”

Last Thursday, 19th District Congressman Josh Riley, a Democrat, questioned NYSEG officials during a hearing of the Public Service Commission regarding the utility’s 30% rate increase request. In a video released after the hearing, Riley vilified the utility and its European-based owners.

“What they told me is what we suspected all along. Last year they sent a $450 million dividend to Spain. That money should stay in our community. Families here are struggling. It shouldn’t be sent to a boardroom in Spain with a whole bunch of corporate executives who are laughing about how much money they are making off of us.”

115th District Assemblyman Michael Cashman, a Democrat, stood before a roomful of seniors during a recent forum in Plattsburgh. After he was sworn into the position in November following a special election, the first bill Cashman introduced targeted utility prices.

“This bill would cap electric rates at 2.5 percent. It requires clear, itemized utility bills and no hidden fees. It also creates a community affordability protection program. And finally, it prohibits ratepayers from funding executives’ bonuses.”

Cashman says legislation alone is not the answer and says Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to take action.

“I’m calling on the governor to intervene with executive order and there are other governors around the country that are doing exactly that. We need the governor to step up and to address these rates and also some of these junk fees for example.”

Cashman says he has spoken to many ratepayers who are struggling.

“I’ve spoken with seniors that are crying. They’re making tough decisions on putting food on the table, selecting medications. People have been really raw and honest. They’re very, very concerned. A lot of seniors are taking about how they’re keeping their heat on 63-degrees if not lower and stacking up on blankets. They’re doing everything within their power to stay warm and to stay safe. But the costs are unbearable.”

Again, Diane Duffy- Patyjewicz:

“There are a lot of people that need a lot of help and they’re not getting it from the utility companies.”

NYSEG is planning a community meeting on March 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh Town Hall for ratepayers to learn more about assistance programs and obtain billing help. Responses on the Town of Plattsburgh Facebook announcement were mostly dubious that the utility will offer any real solutions.

In an email to WAMC, NYSEG responded in part: “There will not be a formal presentation at the event. During the event, customers can ask questions about their accounts and learn about resources to help manage energy costs.”

