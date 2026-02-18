Local officials praise the American co-owner of bus manufacturer Micro Bird move to take over full ownership

The American co-owner of a bus manufacturing company with operations in Plattsburgh will take full ownership of the company. Local officials say it’s a good move for the region.

Micro Bird, which makes small buses, moved into the former Nova Bus manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh in 2025. The company has been co-owned by Macon, Georgia-based Blue Bird Corporation and the Quebec-based Girardin Group. But on Tuesday, Blue Bird announced it will acquire Girardin’s stake in the joint venture for about $200 million, using 30% cash and 70% Blue Bird stock. Blue Bird says the acquisition allows the company to consolidate its North American operations and significantly increase its market under the Buy America Act.

Clinton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Molly Ryan notes that her agency helped Micro Bird with incentives, including tax exemptions, to site the manufacturing plant.

“I think why this is so important is it really speaks of the success that Micro Bird has had in Plattsburgh. And clearly Blue Bird has the confidence in this company that they wanted to make that substantial investment. It is one of the best things that we can have happen. Obviously Blue Bird is a powerhouse in this industry and we have seen Micro Bird ramp up significantly since they came here almost a year ago and we expect them to continue to grow.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said he is pleased with Blue Bird’s full acquisition because it indicates Micro Bird is on a strong growth curve.

“From day one at Micro Bird here in Plattsburgh the production schedule has accelerated and accelerated as they have found the market they are tapping in the U.S. is even stronger than they envisioned. And so that I think led to a strategic decision by Blue Bird to say you know, gee, maybe we’d like to really have full ownership of this because it’s going to be on a very strong growth curve. So they collaboratively bought out the Girardin family. That shows a level of very, very strong confidence in what’s happening at Plattsburgh, which bodes very well for us.”

Assemblyman Michael Cashman, a Democrat, was the Plattsburgh town supervisor when Micro Bird began operations last year. He too is happy to see Blue Bird take full ownership.

“I am very pleased that in short order that facility has stood up, has engaged in a fantastic workforce. In talking with many of the individuals that are now working there, they’ve indicated that they are a preferred employer, good salaries, good benefits, the work has been good and that they have felt like they are valued members of a team. So I look forward to continuing to see great things come out of that facility.”

The IDA application the company filed says it would create up to 350 jobs by its fifth year in operation. During the September 2025 grand opening, Micro Bird said more than 225 employees were already working at the 156,000-square-foot facility. Ryan said she believes the company has already reached the five-year employment benchmark.

“They had always said that they had intended to grow. Which is why they worked closely with TDC (The Development Corporation) to acquire the surrounding parcels because they didn’t want just the Nova Bus parcel, they wanted the parcels that TDC owned around it so that they had the ability to expand.”

Local officials said they don’t think the U.S. company moving to buy its Canadian partner was impacted by strained relations between the U.S. and Canada as a result of tariffs. Douglas notes that cross-border business has continued over the past year while the national governments have squabbled.

“While the uncertainties around tariffs etcetera certainly has some disruptive impacts, particularly on stalling things rather then fostering things, in this case it’s a classic example of growth in the U.S. market, great opportunity.”

Micro Bird manufactures buses that seat nine to 36 passengers. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026 pending closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

