Co-owner of bus manufacturer MicroBird to take full ownership

The American co-owner of a bus manufacturing company with operations in Plattsburgh will take full ownership of the company.

MicroBird, a small bus manufacturer, has been co-owned by Georgia-based Blue Bird Corporation and the Quebec-based Girardin Group. BlueBird has announced it will acquire Girardin’s stake in the MicroBird joint venture for about $200 million using 30% cash and 70% of Blue Bird stock.

BlueBird says the acquisition allows the company to consolidate its North American operations and significantly increase its market under the Buy America Act.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed the news, with President Garry Douglas saying it “portends good things for the future of the Plattsburgh operations.”