School board votes to close an Adirondack elementary school

The Saranac Lake Board of Education has approved the closure of a district elementary school.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the Board voted unanimously to close the Bloomingdale Elementary School at the end of the academic year.

During public comments, Town of St Armand Supervisor Davina Thurston, who lives in Bloomingdale, noted she was part of the committee reviewing the potential closure. She said they were supposed to meet through June 2026, but the school board disbanded the group early.

“This school board failed us by not allowing us to finish the work that we were tasked to do. I am disappointed in some members of this school board. You have not been transparent. You have not been respectful and you have not been truthful to us.”

The Saranac Lake Central School District has experienced enrollment declines in all its schools for over 20 years. Board members said they have few options, and the Daily Enterprise reports the district could save up to $600,000 by closing Bloomingdale Elementary.

