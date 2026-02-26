Registration for annual zoning forum opens

The Adirondack Park Agency has opened registration for its annual forum for planning and zoning board members.

The forum, scheduled for May 6 and 7, offers training and information about regional planning issues and funding. This year it will include an overview of Zoning Board of Appeals’ responsibilities, revising local zoning codes, and regulating short-term rentals.

There will also be a presentation on the Move-In NY program, a pilot affordable homes program that launched last September in the Adirondack town of Newcomb.