© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Registration for annual zoning forum opens

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST
2025 Adirondack Park Agency planning and zoning forum
Ben Brosseau/Adirondack Park Agency
2025 Adirondack Park Agency planning and zoning forum

The Adirondack Park Agency has opened registration for its annual forum for planning and zoning board members.

The forum, scheduled for May 6 and 7, offers training and information about regional planning issues and funding. This year it will include an overview of Zoning Board of Appeals’ responsibilities, revising local zoning codes, and regulating short-term rentals.

There will also be a presentation on the Move-In NY program, a pilot affordable homes program that launched last September in the Adirondack town of Newcomb.
Tags
News Adirondack Park Agencyzoningplanning
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley