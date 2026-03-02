Producers optimistic for a strong maple season

As maple season begins, syrup makers are looking forward to a strong sap run and sweet syrup.

New York officials have officially marked the beginning of maple season. Cornell Maple Program Co-Director Adam Wild is also the director of the university’s Uihlein Maple Research Center near Lake Placid. He says long, cold winters create ideal conditions for the sap flow. Wild says a gradual thaw with daytime temperatures in the high 30s to lower 40s and freezing temperatures at night is the best weather for strong maple sap flow.

New York ranks second nationally in maple production behind neighboring Vermont.

