On VP shortlist, Rep. Stefanik defends loyalty to Trump in rare local press conference

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was in Plattsburgh Thursday to attend a ribbon cutting for a pharmaceutical repackaging facility. While there, the Republican held a rare media session with local reporters.

Stefanik is reported to be on former President Donald Trump’s short list for vice president. She is the only woman believed to be under consideration.

“I’m honored to have my name in the mix for consideration for vice president. I’m proud to be President Trump’s strongest ally in the United States Congress," Stefanik said. "I was the first member of Congress to endorse his election in 2024. And I have proven results here. I’m focused as always on doing my job as a representative for New York 21 and the House Republican Conference Chair and really bringing the concerns of my district to the highest level. President Trump understands that. He knows I’m a fighter and that I stand up very strong for my district and for the America First movement every single day. I’d be honored to serve in a future Trump administration in any capacity. I’ve said that for over a year.”

Stefanik’s stance toward Trump has evolved, and her stature in the House has grown, since the former president first ran for office. In a debate in October 2016 she was asked if she fully supported the presidential nominee. Running for her second term at the time, Stefanik said she disagreed with several of his policies.

“I have been critical of both candidates running for President and I’m running to be an independent voice for this district. I will be supporting the Republican nominee because he is willing to work with a Republican Congress on tax reform, on reducing our regulations, on defending our Second Amendment rights. But I will continue to be critical and I will continue to speak out when I disagree," Stefanik said in the 2016 debate. "I disagree with Mr. Trump’s rhetoric towards women. I disagree with his belief that we should have a religious test for immigrants to this country. I will continue to be an independent voice and will continue to speak out.”

Today, Stefanik would not discuss any details regarding the current vice-presidential vetting process. She refused to acknowledge her past criticisms of Trump when asked if they could impact her possible selection to the ticket. Like most Republicans, Stefanik embraced the MAGA moniker and agenda with gusto once Trump won the White House.

“I’m proud to have voted for him and supported him in 2016 on the ballot," Stefanik said. "I’m proud to be his strongest ally in Congress. And I’m proud to continue to work, no matter how the vice presidential situation shakes out, I will continue to be a fighter for this district and supporting President Trump who has a proven record of delivering results.”

“Early on you did make some negative comments and you did scrub them from your website,” noted Pat Bradley

“I voted for President Trump in 2016," responded Stefanik. "I was smeared for it. But I was the only elected Republican woman from the Northeast who stood by and voted for President Trump in 2016 and I’m proud of that fact and I’m proud to be the first member to endorse him in 2024.”

In the past, Stefanik supported legislation to ban bump stocks. With the U.S. Supreme Court just reversing a Trump-era ban on the mechanisms, Stefanik was asked if she still supports their prohibition.

“I will always stand up for Second Amendment rights," the Congresswoman asserted. "I have an A-plus rating when it comes to the NRA. I have concerns with the drafting of that legislation in the past and we’re going to take a closer look. But we need to make sure that we’re always respecting Constitutional rights. The Democrats’ proposals which is to ban firearms, which Democrats year after year run on that issue in this district. So I again stand by my very pro-Second Amendment support.”

Amtrak announced last week that a suspension of service between New York City and Montreal that had been planned to end in mid-June has been extended until September. Stefanik says the situation is unacceptable.

“We will continue to advocate to not only lift the suspension but make sure that it’s permanently serviced. That needs to be fully restored now. My office we are in a high-level conversation with Amtrak holding them accountable for this," Stefanik reported. "We are going to continue holding their feet to the fire to make sure that line is back open.”

Stefanik says the border is a key issue in the election.

“It’s not just a southern border crisis. We see first hand the northern border crisis. There’s more illegal crossings in the Swanton sector, which of course is in my district, than all the other portions of the northern border combined," Stefanik claimed. "We passed the Secure the Border Act to make sure that we have the resources not just on the southern border but at the northern border as well. And we’re going to continue to make sure that that’s signed into law. It only will be if President Trump is elected.”

Stefanik is running for her sixth term and faces Democrat Paula Collins in the general election.

