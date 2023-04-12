Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for reelection

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for a sixth term.

The House Republican Conference Chair made her announcement in an email Tuesday noting she has the unanimous support of GOP and Conservative party chairs across the 21st district along with that of the state Republican and Conservative parties.

During an April 3rd stop in Plattsburgh, Stefanik was asked about a potential reelection campaign and challengers.

“I feel very confident of the support not only of the primary voters but also of the general election voters."

In March, Greenfield resident and educator Jill Lochner announced she would challenge Stefanik in a GOP primary.

“She has become increasingly far right. She’s been using her position only to serve herself and not to serve the people of New York 21.”

Stefanik’s 2022 Democratic Challenger Matt Castelli notified district chairs that he will not run again.

