© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for reelection

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik during a visit to Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik during a visit to Plattsburgh

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for a sixth term.

The House Republican Conference Chair made her announcement in an email Tuesday noting she has the unanimous support of GOP and Conservative party chairs across the 21st district along with that of the state Republican and Conservative parties.

During an April 3rd stop in Plattsburgh, Stefanik was asked about a potential reelection campaign and challengers.

“I feel very confident of the support not only of the primary voters but also of the general election voters."

In March, Greenfield resident and educator Jill Lochner announced she would challenge Stefanik in a GOP primary.

“She has become increasingly far right. She’s been using her position only to serve herself and not to serve the people of New York 21.”

Stefanik’s 2022 Democratic Challenger Matt Castelli notified district chairs that he will not run again.

Tags
News Elise StefanikCongresswoman StefanikCongresswoman Elise StefanikJill LochnerMatt Castelli
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More