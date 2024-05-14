Governor Phil Scott’s decision to run for reelection opens speculation about who will challenge him

Hours after the Vermont Legislature adjourned over the weekend, popular Republican Governor Phil Scott put the speculation to bed and announced on social media that he will run for fifth two-year term. It was not a surprise to many in Vermont.

Over the past few months, the Republican had parried any questions about his election plans by saying he would make his decision known after the end of the session. In the early morning hours Saturday the House and Senate adjourned and just before 7 that night Scott posted his news, saying “After reflecting on all the work still left to do, I’ve come to realize I cannot step away at a time when Vermont’s Legislature is so far out of balance, so I’ve decided to run for reelection to keep working for you.”

Vermont Progressive Party Executive Director Josh Wronski says the decision is not a surprise. Wronski says the Progressives are exploring all their options but acknowledges that it will be a tough race.

“Our current governor is viewed by many as being a more moderate Republican," Wronski said. "I think some issues like the recent attempt to appoint Zoie Saunders as Education Secretary is kind of chipping away at that and is causing many people to question just how moderate he actually is. You know he loves to talk about the affordability agenda and over the course of him being governor, Vermont’s gotten more expensive. Many of the issues that he says he cares about have not been addressed under his leadership.”

Vermont Democratic Party Executive Director Jim Dandeneau says he has expected for some time that Scott would seek reelection and believes the Republican has a number of weaknesses to target.

“He’s a popular incumbent but he has made a number of mistakes over the course of this legislative session," Dandeneau asserted. "He has frustrated a lot of important constituencies. I think that we’ve got a good case to make to people that when you vote for a Republican, even if they’re not Trump Republicans, you still get Republican outcomes and that’s something that we really need to avoid as a state.”

Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson says Scott’s strengths and weaknesses have been on display throughout the legislative session.

“He talks all the time about holding the line on taxes, talking about housing and affordability in Vermont, chastising the Legislature for not doing enough to reform the property tax system or Act 250," noted Johnson. "And we’ve seen right at the end of this session some veto threats which I imagine will be carried through on. And so those issues will carry right on into the fall: property taxes, Act 250, affordability, the economy. Those are the issues upon which he wants to wage the campaign and where he does very well with the voters.”

Two high-profile Vermont Democrats have reportedly been considering a gubernatorial run. Johnson is curious to see if former Governor Howard Dean and former Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will move forward with a campaign.

“Dean has at least been considering it. I wouldn’t be surprised if Weinberger had higher ambitions politically at some point," Johnson said. "But the actual decision it’s anybody’s guess right now. In two weeks we’ll have a determination because they have to file by the end of the month.”

Middlebury Democrat Esther Charlestin, who declared her candidacy in January, is the only challenger in the field so far.

