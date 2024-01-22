Esther Charlestin talks about her decision to run for Vermont governor

On Friday January 5th, Esther Charlestin stood on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse and became the first candidate of the 2024 race to officially announce a campaign for governor. A member of the Vermont Commission on Women, the Democrat left her job at the Middlebury Union Middle School in 2023 due to what she called incidents of racism. She served on the Middlebury Selectboard, but said she had to quit when she couldn’t find housing. She now operates a consulting firm. Speaking with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, she explains her first-hand experiences are some of the reasons why she is running for governor:

I'm running for governor because one I've always wanted to run and this was the right time for me. As far as capacity, my family, my work, I felt I could do it. And I believe that our state is in need of it.

When you say the state is in need of it, what do you mean by that?

Not being afraid to run and not being afraid to do it differently. To bring up some issues that we're not talking about but we're dealing with and bringing a vision that we don't have as of right now.

So what are the key issues that you feel need to be addressed, not only on the campaign trail, but as governor?

The things that come to mind for me is workforce. We have a lot more people retiring than we do entering the workforce. We have towns who are recruiting people to move there and be a part of the community. And that's a problem as we think about where Vermont will be 20 years from now. I also think about climate change, the floods that happened over the summer. It won't be the last time and are we ready? What things do we have in place to make sure we're in a good space? And of course, housing.

Some folks would say that the state is looking at those three issues. And Governor Scott tends to bring those up repeatedly. How is your perspective different on those issues from, right now Governor Scott, who hasn't yet announced he's running again, but how is your perspective different from other potential candidates for governor in addressing those three primary issues you just listed?

One: personal experience. There's nothing that's a greater teacher than going through it yourself. I am also a Haitian-American working mom who grew up with immigrant parents. So just that alone, I see the world differently.

You mentioned that you are a Haitian American. You are a person of color and from what I've read of your background you have experienced racism in Vermont and you also mentioned the affordable housing crunch. You've experienced that in Vermont. How does that affect how you're going to run for governor and do you think it will affect how you will interact with the legislature if you do become governor?

Absolutely. One, understanding that one person can't tackle this issue alone, what is being done and the people that I would also encourage to come to the table, to be honest and help inform our legislators of what's going on would be really important to me.

Do you have specific ideas at this point yet or is this still something that's coming into fruition here as you talk to people on the campaign trail?

Absolutely. It's definitely something. I have some ideas, but again, it's what do the people need? And my intention is to talk and get to know folks and hear stories and implement those in how we want to move forward.

I'm somewhat curious, too. I hear about racism in Vermont a lot. How serious a problem is it from your perspective?

Yeah, honestly, I don't think it's a Vermont issue. I think it's a United States issue. I don't...so it's racism is everywhere. It's everywhere. It's just a part of our makeup. I mean our history, the history of the United States. So I am not in the business of convincing people if it's real or not, but I am for those who are open to doing the work. I'm happy that they are and can join them and can bring that perspective. But it's not something that is a Vermont alone issue. It's an issue that a lot of us face. And I also want to name it takes time to as an immigrant, as a daughter of immigrants with education being my way of creating a better life for myself and my family. It took me some time to separate the two, of racism being alive and well in my life. And yeah, it was a journey. It continues to be.

Esther Charlestin, you have served on the Middlebury Select Board. You've been very active on other panels like the Vermont Commission on Women. But you've never served at a state level, legislative post. So why did you decide to run for governor and why do you believe you're qualified to run for governor when you haven't served at a state level legislative posts, like, you know, in the House or state Senate?

When I hear that question, what comes to mind for me is I think of 2016 when President Trump ran for office. And when I think about did he run because he had a wealth of experience? No, the presidency was his first elected office. With that in mind, I don't believe anyone is limited and ultimately the people decide.

Esther, you are running as a Democrat and several pundits are anticipating there will be other Democrats. So you may well face challengers in an August primary. Regardless of who may enter the race as a Democrat for governor, why do you believe you are the best choice for the Democrats to beat any Republican that runs for governor? Because we don't know yet if Governor Phil Scott will run for reelection.

Great question. I believe I bring a different perspective. I'm a Vermonter by choice and one who is willing to step and do the work. Ultimately, the people will decide and whatever the people decide, of course, I support. And I will do my part and give folks the option and the policies and platforms that I'll be running on as we continue. But I welcome all of it. Honestly, this is a democracy. This is what we want. We want options. We want folks to put themselves out there, to not be afraid, to not be limited, regardless of their background. We want more people in the race, so I welcome it and hope for the best.

No other Democrats have yet announced a gubernatorial campaign. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not run for reelection and is reportedly exploring a gubernatorial campaign. Starksboro House Representative Caleb Elder has also expressed interest in a potential run. Republican Governor Phil Scott has not announced if he will seek a fifth term this fall.