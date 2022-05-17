Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term

Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he will seek a fourth two-year term. Scott made the announcement in a campaign email Monday morning and posted the news to social media. In his message, Scott says there is still much more work to do, and says his priority won’t be campaigning.

Scott had kept his decision under wraps during a busy political year in the Green Mountain State, waiting to announce his plans until after the legislative session.

Also running so far is Democratic activist Brenda Siegel.

Here is Scott's full message to supporters:

First, I want to thank you for all the support you’ve given me over the years.

In that time, we’ve made a lot of progress, like record budget surpluses and record investments in housing, infrastructure, broadband, combating climate change, and more.

We’ve stopped multiple attempts to raise taxes, fees and the cost of living on already overburdened Vermonters. And while not nearly enough, we’ve even provided some much needed tax relief.

We’ve proven that when we put politics aside and pull together, we can successfully navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic better than most every other state across the country.

At a time when America seems more divided and polarized than ever, I’ve worked to bring people together. Listening to – and learning from – all points of view, so we can try to find consensus. Always treating others – even when we fundamentally disagree – with respect and dignity. And I’ve never run a negative campaign and never will, because Vermonters, and all Americans, deserve a better and more civil political space – if for no other reason than to be better role models for our children, because they’re watching us.

Together, we’ve made a difference.

But there’s still much more work to do!

That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor.

My priority won’t be campaigning. I will continue to focus on doing the job you hired me to do and leading our state. You’ll hear more from me in the months ahead, but for now, I just wanted to let you know what I’ve decided.

Thank you for having my back. I’ve always said, whether it's business, politics or racing, success is always about the team you surround yourself with. And I’m honored to have you on mine.

Sincerely,

Phil