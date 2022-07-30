Jim Levulis

Jim LevulisAssociate News Director
Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
Born and raised in Eden, NY, Jim has been WAMC’s Associate News Director since October 2016. Since 2020, Jim has hosted WAMC's main news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief. Jim is also the founding and managing producer of the podcast A New York Minute In History. He previously worked as a reporter, producer and anchor at WAER, an NPR member station in Syracuse. He has experience in Top 40 radio and has spent time with NPR member station WBFO and CBS-affiliate WIVB-TV, both in Buffalo.
Jim's work has won numerous awards from the New York State Associated Press Association, the New York State Broadcasters Association, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association and the Syracuse Press Club. He was also a finalist for the 2015 Mirror Awards, handed out by Syracuse University. His work on A New York Minute In History won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best podcast in 2021.
Jim holds a BA in Broadcast Journalism and History from Syracuse University.
The Colonie Town Board recently passed a local law meant to improve cell phone service in the Capital Region’s largest suburb, in Albany County. The law provides a process by which wireless carriers may apply for permits to add cell nodes to existing poles and structures.
Dr. Darrell Wheeler has started his tenure as the president of SUNY New Paltz. Wheeler, who most recently served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Iona College, takes over for Donald Christian, who led the college of about 7,500 students from 2010 until his retirement earlier this year.
Saratoga Hospital has selected Jill Johnson VanKuren to be its next president of CEO. Angelo Calbone is retiring in August after 16 years in the role.
With school boards across New York reorganizing after voters went to the polls in May, an analysis has been released on the 2022 elections. The New York State School Boards Association looked at voter turnout, board member incumbency and the major issues.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation prohibiting smoking at state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Smoking in those areas will be punishable with a $50 fine.
An effort is under way to permanently protect a Boy Scout camp in the southern Catskill Mountains. The Conservation Fund has purchased more than 6,000 acres of Ten Mile River Scout Reservation from the Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts of America for an undisclosed amount. The multi-year plan would eventually turn about 9,400 acres into state forestland.
Record inflation, a tight labor market and high gas prices are just a few of the headwinds facing the U.S. economy. Along with a volatile stock market, the Federal Reserve and policy makers are looking to stave off a potential recession while easing pressures on consumers.
The New York State Bar Association has released a report calling for reforms to how elections are administered in the state. The recommendations include a new election oversight role within the state inspector general’s office and an ethics code of conduct for election officials and staff.
In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas in May, New York has approved a measure amending state education law authorizing schools to consider panic alert systems as part of their safety plans. Alyssa’s Law is named for a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Following a weeks-long war of words, New York State Senator Daphne Jordan says she will not campaign for reelection in the face of a challenge from a fellow Capital Region Republican.