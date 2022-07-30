Jim Levulis

Email: jlevulis@wamc.org

Born and raised in Eden, NY, Jim has been WAMC’s Associate News Director since October 2016. Since 2020, Jim has hosted WAMC's main news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief. Jim is also the founding and managing producer of the podcast A New York Minute In History. He previously worked as a reporter, producer and anchor at WAER, an NPR member station in Syracuse. He has experience in Top 40 radio and has spent time with NPR member station WBFO and CBS-affiliate WIVB-TV, both in Buffalo.

Jim's work has won numerous awards from the New York State Associated Press Association, the New York State Broadcasters Association, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association and the Syracuse Press Club. He was also a finalist for the 2015 Mirror Awards, handed out by Syracuse University. His work on A New York Minute In History won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best podcast in 2021.

Jim holds a BA in Broadcast Journalism and History from Syracuse University.

