Vermont Governor Phil Scott to seek fifth term

Vermont Governor Phil Scott will run for re-election.

The Republican announced his decision to seek a fifth two-year term on Saturday, just hours after the close of the legislative session.

Scott says he has worked to grow the state’s economy, make the Green Mountain State more affordable, protect vulnerable residents, and rise above partisanship.

Also running for governor is Esther Charlestin, a Democrat who serves as co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women.

Other candidates who are reportedly considering a bid are Howard Dean, a former Vermont Governor, presidential candidate, and Democratic National Committee Chair, and Burlington’s former Democratic mayor, Miro Weinberger.