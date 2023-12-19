Vermont officials provide preliminary flooding report

The storm that moved up the East Coast Monday caused problems across Vermont. Late in the day Governor Phil Scott and officials from the state Emergency Operations Center provided an overview of flooding caused by heavy rains — with memories of July's floods still raw.

Vermont’s Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday morning to respond to flooding. Swift water rescue teams had been positioned across the state and the National Guard provided high water vehicles to assist with any rescues. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison reported that some communities were proactively evacuating residents of low-lying areas.

“For many people this weather event is likely to cause anxiety, fear and some flashbacks to July’s devastating floods," said Morrison. "I will admit to feeling a bit of these emotions myself. I want to say that what we are experiencing today is dangerous and there will be damages. We are hopeful and there are indications that this weather event will not be as severe as July’s floods.”

Republican Governor Phil Scott said that as the state continues to recover from catastrophic July flooding, this latest storm is the last thing people want to see, especially during the holiday season.

“Although there will be damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses we do not expect this to be the same scale as July," Scott said. "That being said, some of the places that were impacted in July are currently experiencing flooding once again so for them this is July and it’s a real gut punch. So no doubt there will be significant challenges for some which we’re responding to. I want to reiterate to all Vermonters, because I know many are still dealing with this summer’s flooding, for many it won’t feel different. I want to assure you we will be working around the clock to make sure our neighbors are safe and I hope you will be doing he same.”

Officials provided updates on flooding across the state. The Moretown School closed when water entered the building and the town evacuated some residents. Vermont Department of Public Safety Urban Search and Rescue Program Manager Mike Cannon said there were no large-scale evacuations.

“There were some sporadic evacuations that we were hearing third hand," said Cannon. "Nothing came into the EOC. We were hearing it through some of the local fire departments that we deal with. I think that there were come going on that were voluntary just because river banks were coming up, or the water in the river was coming up and getting close to some of the residents. So we really weren’t aware of anything beyond that.”

Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn gave an update on the status of roads and transportation in the state late Monday afternoon.

“Amtrak suspended operations in Vermont until they’re sure of the conditions of the lines," reported Flynn. "We are not at this point hearing of any damage on rail, which is good. As of 4 p.m. there are 34 roads across Vermont that are partially closed, 15 roads that are fully closed. And we have heard from 10 towns and while they have reported some problems at this point no towns have asked the Agency of Transportation for any assistance.”

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore offered a status report on flood control facilities along the Winooski River.

“The floodgates at Waterbury Dam were closed in anticipation of the high water levels in the Winooski River," Moore said. "As of 4 p.m. water levels in the reservoir were about 7-and-a-half feet above normal, but this is 14 feet below action levels. Current National Weather Service predictions for peak water level in Waterbury are similar to what we saw during the July event which again would make this about the fourth largest event captured by that reservoir in history. Our dam safety engineers have headed into the field and are inspecting each of the flood control facilities.”

Scott reflected on some of the communities experiencing flooding even as they are still recovering from July’s deluge.

"When I saw some of the pictures of Londonderry for instance and seeing some of the businesses there that were impacted in July being impacted again," said Scott. "Same with Barre. Barre’s Main Street is closed. And Montpelier, I saw that the elevated amount of water, I don’t know for sure but I would assume there are some businesses that are impacted in Montpelier as well.”

Governor Scott and administration officials will provide an updated report at 2 this afternoon.