© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. While NPR Digital look for potential fixes, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
All Things Considered

Health Department provides advice to Vermonters returning to flooded homes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT
Vermont Governor Phil Scott tours flood damage in Barre on July 12, 2023
Vermont Governor's office
/
Facebook
Vermont Governor Phil Scott tours flood damage in Barre on July 12, 2023

The Vermont Health Department is offering guidance for residents returning to flooded homes and businesses.

The Health Department says if you are in a flooded area, assume any well or spring water is contaminated and do not use it until tested.

Stay out of any water for at least 48 hours after flooding due to potential contamination.

Wait to return to your home until officials determine it is safe and standing water has receded.

Tags
News Vermont Flooding 2023
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More