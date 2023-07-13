Health Department provides advice to Vermonters returning to flooded homes
The Vermont Health Department is offering guidance for residents returning to flooded homes and businesses.
The Health Department says if you are in a flooded area, assume any well or spring water is contaminated and do not use it until tested.
Stay out of any water for at least 48 hours after flooding due to potential contamination.
Wait to return to your home until officials determine it is safe and standing water has receded.