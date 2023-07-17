U.S. Transportation Secretary visits Vermont to view flood damage

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation joined Vermont’s governor and members of the congressional delegation on Monday to visit sites that experienced significant infrastructure damage during last week’s flooding.

President Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for Vermont on Friday making residents, businesses and local governments in designated areas eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The widespread damage is still being assessed. On Monday, Republican Governor Phil Scott said he’s been inspired by the response of Vermonters as they step up to help. He said that spirit will be needed as the state continues into the recovery stage.

“I know people are still hurting and the pain and damage caused by these floods won’t be healed overnight. So we can’t lose focus on the task at hand. And we need every impacted Vermonter to know we’re in this with you until the end of this long road ahead. My team and I will continue to make sure you have as many resources as possible to rebuild and recover. And I also know how Vermonters will continue to step up, be Vermont Strong and tough too.”

Scott made his comments after he hosted U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on a tour of flood damage. Buttigieg said transportation infrastructure must be built to withstand more frequent and severe extreme weather events.

“When disasters like this happen, in addition to the cost measured in lives and livelihoods, the cost of infrastructure is very real and very clear. And we know that we need to rebuild the infrastructure so that people in this region can rebuild their lives.”

Buttigieg visited a number of damaged areas.

“When you see that hotel in Hardwick that was carried down the river; when you see the impact on the road near Woodbury; when you see the railroad tracks coming out of Barre where the track’s still there but the ties under it are gone, I can see just how urgent it is.”

But the transportation secretary said he was impressed with the determination to rebuild.

“When you see everybody form the local selectperson to property owners to state legislators to the leadership team here with the Governor and the House of Representatives all standing together, there’s no question in my mind that resilience and determination in communities will get you through this.”

Congresswoman-at-large Becca Balint, a Democrat, spoke on WAMC’s Congressional Corner just after the press conference.

“So there’s the immediate help, but then long-term what we’ve been talking about with the Secretary is making sure that we are getting those infrastructure dollars out to communities that can do rebuilding that is more resilient.”

Earlier in the day Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson was among Scott administration officials who outlined resources available to Vermonters affected by flooding.

“Resource centers are being set up across the state. The resource centers serve as a one-stop location where the public and private organizations can come together to provide assistance to those who have been affected by the disasters. The resource centers provide, as an example, meals and water from the Red Cross, cleaning kits, assistance in finding and navigating federal and state resources, mental health and basic medical services along with other services.”

Vermont officials have created a comprehensive web page of flood recovery information.