Senator Peter Welch calls on colleagues to support Vermont flood aid

Vermont’s Congressional delegation is working to secure additional flood recovery funding for the state from Congress. Democratic Senator Peter Welch is calling on his colleagues to support struggling residents, businesses and farmers.

During a floor speech Thursday, Senator Welch described damages across the state, emphasizing farm losses.

“What we understand is about 100,000 acres of forest and crop land has been affected by the flood. About 10,000 of those acres are in direct agricultural activity and the question is whether those farmers are going to be able to get back in business.”

Welch said as Vermonters report increasing losses, it is the federal government’s responsibility to help.

"I’m inspired by how Vermonters have helped each other and my hope is that we will help them get back fully recovered as soon as possible.”

Farm and property damage is still being reported to the state’s and FEMA’s flood recovery center.