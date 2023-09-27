Governor Phil Scott urges Vermonters to report flood damaged heating systems

Last week, officials began surveying Vermonters with damaged heating systems due to summer flooding. During his weekly briefing today, Governor Phil Scott urged people to respond so that the state can help coordinate needed repairs before the weather becomes frigid.

The Republican says the survey is intended to help officials better understand what homeowners need to repair heating systems damaged by July flooding. Scott said about a third of the people have responded and in coming days direct calls will be made to anyone who has not answered the survey.

“We’re working with many partners including Efficiency Vermont, the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association and Vermont Gas so we can use the surveys to connect technicians to those who need service and equipment. We know that for some it’s been difficult to find contractors available to repair their furnaces. The Fuel Dealers’ Association have agreed to help connect people with contractors to get the work done. But even after the FEMA awards, we know there are many financial barriers. So Efficiency Vermont will reach out and make flood victims aware of the financial incentives and resources available.”

Efficiency Vermont Managing Director Peter Walke explained that following the severe flooding, the state’s Emergency Board took action on July 31st to repurpose $10 million in ARPA funds to support low- and moderate-income Vermonters recover their heat and hot water systems before winter.

"There three primary components to this program. There is $10 million that is focused on residential programs. There are programs that are focused on homeowners and tenants as well as rental property owners. We are offering contacts through Efficiency Vermont teams to do virtual energy visits. Very simply you can walk around with your smartphone and show us. Additionally through work with the Public Service Department we were able to secure through the PUC an additional million dollars to support businesses in recovering from the flood. And additionally we’ve been working with the Agency of Natural Resources on a program to help to insure that there is contractor availability.”

The Champlain Housing Trust announced Wednesday it had received a $20 million donation, its largest ever, from philanthropist and MacKenzie Scott through her Yield Giving fund. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The Champlain Housing Trust works on creating, and manages, affordable housing units. Governor Scott is thankful for the injection of money to help with the state’s housing crisis.

“Champlain Trust is a great, viable organization that can put the money to work. But whatever amount of money that we put forth thus far, which has been a tremendous amount, is not enough. So this will supplement a lot of areas and we will continue to advocate for more housing in strategic ways. So good news.”