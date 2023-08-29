© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Poll finds Vermonters approve of Governor Scott's flood response

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)

A new poll finds most Vermonters approve of how Governor Phil Scott has handled the impact of the July floods.

The Green Mountain State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center asked 471 Vermont residents if they were affected by the July floods. About a third said they were directly impacted, most in Central Vermont.

Surveyed for their opinion on Governor Scott’s response to the flood, 72 percent approve of his actions, 15 percent disapprove and 13 percent had no opinion.

The survey also found that overall 67 percent of the Vermonters believe that climate change is happening now and is caused mainly by human activity. By party, 97 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 14 percent of Republicans shared that belief.

Tags
News Governor Phil ScottVermont Governor Phil ScottVermont Flooding 2023
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More