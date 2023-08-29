Poll finds Vermonters approve of Governor Scott's flood response

A new poll finds most Vermonters approve of how Governor Phil Scott has handled the impact of the July floods.

The Green Mountain State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center asked 471 Vermont residents if they were affected by the July floods. About a third said they were directly impacted, most in Central Vermont.

Surveyed for their opinion on Governor Scott’s response to the flood, 72 percent approve of his actions, 15 percent disapprove and 13 percent had no opinion.

The survey also found that overall 67 percent of the Vermonters believe that climate change is happening now and is caused mainly by human activity. By party, 97 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 14 percent of Republicans shared that belief.