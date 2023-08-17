Vermont planning a statewide Clean Up Day to pick up flood debris

In 1970, Vermonters began going out each spring to pick up trash from roads, towns and communities. The annual event, called Green Up Day, has inspired a statewide cleanup day in the wake of July’s flooding.

This week Governor Phil Scott announced that a $250,000 donation from Subaru of New England will help support Vermonters hit by catastrophic flooding in three ways.

“First, we'll be using $100,000 of it to support the fall version of Green Up Day and we're going to call it Flood Recovery Cleanup Day. Second, another $100,000 will go to support those who live in mobile homes impacted by flooding. We’re working out the final details of the program but no Vermonter whose mobile home was destroyed should have to pay for the deconstruction and removal of it, which would add insult to injury. And this contribution will cover those costs and if there's any funds left over, we'll issue grants to help those in further need. Third: the remaining $50,000 will go toward the Vermont Strong License Plate Fund, which will also support businesses and individuals impacted by flooding.”

Green Up Day Executive Director Kate Alberghini explained how the event on Saturday, August 26th will work.

“What we're doing basically is reaching out to all cities and towns throughout Vermont and seeing who needs assistance in their public spaces to clean up flood litter. Roadsides, parks, waterways that are safe to go into right now will all be part of this program. We are reaching out to attract volunteers and build teams around these locations throughout Vermont so that people can go to a location near them, know what’s expected, be boots on the ground and get these areas cleaned up. Volunteers are also asked to visit the website, have a look at the towns that are in need of your help and sign up.”

The state’s goal is to have flood debris cleaned up by the end of the month. Governor Scott, a Republican, says Clean Up Day will help get the state ready for fall and winter visitors.

“After Tropical Storm Irene there were many who canceled their trips to Vermont, as you might recall, and decided to vacation elsewhere. We want to prevent that from happening this year. We know much of Vermont relies on tourism to support our local economy. So Clean Up Day will help make sure we continue to be the most beautiful state in the nation and ready to welcome people back to our state, which will help us get back on track.”

According to Governor Scott more than 11-million pounds of debris has already been removed from flooded communities.