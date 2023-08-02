© 2023
News
All Things Considered

Vermont flood recovery officer named

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Flooding in Montpelier July 2023
Vermont Agency of Agriculture
/
Vermont Agency of Agriculture
Flooding in Montpelier July 2023 (file)

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has named a Chief Recovery Officer to coordinate flood recovery efforts.

During his flood briefing on Tuesday, Governor Scott said he would be appointing a so-called flood czar to oversee recovery.

“Whether it be financial resources and everything, just somebody monitoring the financial aspect of this.”

Scott announced Wednesday that Doug Farnham will fill the role. He has been the Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Administration since December 2021, in charge of overseeing the state’s management of federal pandemic recovery and infrastructure investments.

News Vermont Flooding 2023Doug FarnhamFlood Recovery Officer
