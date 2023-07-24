Vermont’s governor the most popular in the country

A new poll finds Vermont’s governor is the most popular in the country.

Republican Phil Scott receives a 76 percent approval rating from his state’s voters, outpacing second place fellow Republican Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, who has a 69 percent approval rating, in the poll from Morning Consult.

New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu, who announced last week he would not run for rea fifth term, is among the top 10 most popular governors, listed fourth at 64 percent.

Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is ninth with 62 percent and Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey is 12th with a 60 percent favorability ranking.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is far down the list, receiving a 51 percent positive nod from state voters — 44th in the rankings.