All Things Considered

Vermont’s governor the most popular in the country

By Pat Bradley
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)

A new poll finds Vermont’s governor is the most popular in the country.

Republican Phil Scott receives a 76 percent approval rating from his state’s voters, outpacing second place fellow Republican Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, who has a 69 percent approval rating, in the poll from Morning Consult.

New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu, who announced last week he would not run for rea fifth term, is among the top 10 most popular governors, listed fourth at 64 percent.

Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is ninth with 62 percent and Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey is 12th with a 60 percent favorability ranking.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is far down the list, receiving a 51 percent positive nod from state voters — 44th in the rankings.

News Governor Phil ScottGovernor Chris SununuConnecticut Governor Ned LamontGovernor Kathy HochulGovernor Maura Healey
Pat Bradley
