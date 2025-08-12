Bob Cudmore 8/12/25

We welcome radio great Bob Cudmore, well known to fans from Contact , WGY's nightly radio talk show, which he hosted and produced from 1980 to 1993. We'll talk about old time radio and the history of our region. Ray Graf hosts.

A native of Amsterdam, New York, Bob Cudmore started in radio at Amsterdam’s local station, WCSS, when he was in high school. As a student at Boston University he worked at WBUR public radio. He has a BA and MA in English from B.U. He had other radio jobs in Boston, Cambridge and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

When his show on WGY was cancelled, Bob became a public relations spokesman for the State University of New York. He left that position in 2001 to host the morning show at WVTL radio in Amsterdam. He retired in 2014.

Photo courtesy of Bob Cudmore Bob Cudmore, in the Car Talk studio at WBUR, Boston

Bob and Steve Dunn produced and Bob narrated the WMHT television Amsterdam history documentary Carpet City in 2000. Bob then began writing the newspaper column Focus on History for the Daily Gazette in Schenectady. The column deals with local history in the Amsterdam area. He still writes that column today. It is carried by the Gazette, Amsterdam Recorder and Gloversville Leader Herald.

Bob Cudmore is author of three books on local history. He was an adjunct media professor for the former College of St. Rose.

He and his wife Audrey live in Glenville,, NY.

Bob has two children, Bob Jr. and Kathleen. Bob’s first wife and the children’s mother, Mary Cudmore, died in 2001.