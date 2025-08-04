Medical Monday 8/4/25: Colorectal Health with Dr. Joanne Favuzza

We are joined by Dr. Joanne Favuzza of Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified colorectal and general surgeon, Dr. Favuzza specializes in the evaluation and treatment of the full range of colon and rectal conditions requiring surgery. This includes colon and rectal cancer, diverticulitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, fecal incontinence, pelvic floor disorders, hemorrhoids, anal fistulas, anal abscesses, anal fissures, and rectal prolapse.

Dr. Favuzza received her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine. She completed a general surgery residency at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at Case Western University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her master’s degree from Boston University School of Medicine.