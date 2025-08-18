© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/18/25: Bariatric Medicine with Dr. Adam Petchers

Published August 18, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We are joined by Dr. Adam Petchers from Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Northern Dutchess Hospital. He's a general surgeon with a background in bariatric medicine and bariatric surgery. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Adam Petchers is a board-certified general surgeon and fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon. His areas of expertise include robotic surgery, bariatric surgery, complex abdominal wall and hiatal hernia repairs.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaybariatric surgery
Related Content