Vox Pop

Physical and Massage Therapy 8/13/25

Published August 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Matthew Goodemote
Matthew Goodemote
Laura Brown, PT

Two therapists for the price of one! Well, actually it's free. We welcome Laura Brown of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage and Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Sports & Performance. Ray Graf hosts.

Call in at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Matthew Goodemote is founder of Goodemote Sports & Performance. A highly respected orthopedic physical therapist with over 25 years of experience, Matthew specializes in treating back and neck pain and sports injuries.

Matthew is diplomate of the McKenzie Spine Institute. He works with active individuals and collaborates with local high schools to establish strength and conditioning programs designed to optimize athletic performance and reduce injury risks for student-athletes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, massage therapy can have a great number of physical and mental benefits. Laura Brown owns and operates Capital Region Therapeutic Massage.

Laura Brown has a Masters in Physical Therapy and is a licensed member of the American Massage Therapy Association. She has over 27 years of experience in physical and massage therapy. Laura's wide range of services are intended to help ease pain and tension and increase range of motion. Capital Region Therapeutic Massage also offers Calmare Pain Therapy.

