Medical Monday 8/11/25: Sleep medicine with Dr. Boris Medarov

Courtesy of Albany Med Dr. Boris Bedarov

We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551.

Dr. Boris Medarov is a pulmonary and critical care physician and the medical director of Albany Med’s Sleep Clinic, where he evaluates patients with sleep complaints, and diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. He earned his medical degree from Semmelweis University School of Medicine in Budapest, Hungary.