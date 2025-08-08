Food Friday 8/8/25: Summer Pies with Ellen Gray

Francesco Sapienza Ellen Gray

The berries are popping and the peaches are ripening. It's time for summer pies. Ellen Gray is back to dish on the subject. Call in! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season.

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Photo by Ellen Gray Peaches and pie

Our "Pie-Ku" for today:

August has arrived

And the only way to “pie”

Blueberry or Peach