Food Friday 8/1/25: Eggs with Shannon Hayes

This show figures to be egg-ceptional. We welcome Shannon Hayes, an owner of Sap Bush Hollow Farm, and the chef at Sap Bush Cafe. Ray Graf hosts.

Shannon is the author of several books, including three cookbooks about cooking grass fed and pasture-raised meats and eggs. Her podcast, The Hearth of Sap Bush Hollow - chronicles and lessons from a life tied to family, community and the land -- features weekly essays during the growing season. Her stories can also be found on her blog at sapbushfarmstore.com. She holds a degree in creative writing from Binghamton University, and a Masters and Ph.D. in sustainable agriculture and community development from Cornell.

Sap Bush Hollow is a three generation pasture-based livestock farm and farm-to-table cafe located in the heart of Schoharie County, in the tiny hamlet of West Fulton. It has been in continuous operation since 1979. The family sells grass fed lamb and beef, pastured pork and poultry, and pasture-raised eggs. Each Saturday morning during the growing season, the entire family and crew pile in to Sap Bush Cafe to offer their farm-to-table brunch to customers from 9-2. They sell their meats online, through their farm store, and through community supported agriculture shares.