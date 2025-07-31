© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Writers Forum 7/31/25

Published July 31, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We talk about writing and the creative process with Barbara Chepaitis and Lale Davidson. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent work, The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead.

Lâle Davidson’s short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Tags
Vox Pop creative writingBarbara ChepaitisLale Davidson
Related Content