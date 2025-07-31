Writers Forum 7/31/25

We talk about writing and the creative process with Barbara Chepaitis and Lale Davidson. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent work, The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead.

Lâle Davidson’s short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.