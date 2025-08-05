WAMC and NCPR

Last month, public radio and television stations across the country learned Congress voted to eliminate all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB distributes federal money to more than 1,500 noncommercial TV and radio stations across the country.

When we came to you to help us fill the gap of money lost – you rose to the occasion and pledged almost half the money we are expected to lose in just 6-hours. In your messages and calls, many of you also asked us how we can also support rural stations who do important work, and who face a steep climb to make up large cuts in federal funding.

Today we focus on our friends at North Country Public Radio.

Joining me in Studio A, WAMC President and CEO Sarah Gilbert is here and through technology, we welcome North Country Public Radio’s Station Manager, Mitch Teich to talk about the important work NCPR does.

While we are not permitted to ask you for donations to another organization on the air, you can find their donation page here: ncpr.org/give.

