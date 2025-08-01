Unwanted "The Causes and Effects of America's Horse Population Crisis" by Christina Keim

In Unwanted: The Causes and Effects of America’s Horse Population Crisis, equestrian journalist and lifelong horsewoman Christina Keim delivers a compassionate, fact-based investigation into one of the most complex and divisive issues facing the equine world today.

Every year, tens of thousands of horses—racehorses past their prime, foals who didn’t meet expectations, elderly Amish cart horses, and backyard companions—become “unwanted.” Their stories differ, but their fate is often the same: auction houses, neglect, or slaughter pipelines leading to Canada, Mexico, and beyond.