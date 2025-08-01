© 2025
The Roundtable

Unwanted "The Causes and Effects of America's Horse Population Crisis" by Christina Keim

By Joe Donahue
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book cover for "Unwanted" by Christina Keim
Trafalgar Square Books

In Unwanted: The Causes and Effects of America’s Horse Population Crisis, equestrian journalist and lifelong horsewoman Christina Keim delivers a compassionate, fact-based investigation into one of the most complex and divisive issues facing the equine world today.

Every year, tens of thousands of horses—racehorses past their prime, foals who didn’t meet expectations, elderly Amish cart horses, and backyard companions—become “unwanted.” Their stories differ, but their fate is often the same: auction houses, neglect, or slaughter pipelines leading to Canada, Mexico, and beyond.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
