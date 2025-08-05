Seagle Festival presents "Mayo Buckner (a life interrupted)" 8/6-8/9

"Mayo Buckner (a life interrupted)" will be performed at the Seagle Festival in Schroon Lake, NY on August 6 – 9.

Seagle Festival is proud to present the second ever production of this exemplary new opera by one of the most performed contemporary opera composers alive today.

The opera is based on the tragically true story of a young boy (Mayo) committed to the Iowa Home for the Feeble Minded in 1898. Despite Mayo’s repeated requests to be released, it was not until 1957 at age 67 he was properly tested and found to have an above average IQ.

This production is a venture of the American Center for New Works Development at Seagle Festival. To learn more we welcome Opera composer Tom Cipullo and Artistic Director of Seagle Festival Darren Woods.