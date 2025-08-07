Brendan O’ Meara's new book is “The Front Runner: The Life of Steve Prefontaine”

On the 50th Anniversary of the American Track and Field icon Steve Prefontaine’s tragic death comes the new book “The Front Runner: The Life of Steve Prefontaine.” A reappraisal of his life and legacy of powerful work of narrative history exploring the forces and the psychology that made him great and separating the man from the myths.

On the anniversary of his untimely death author Brendan O’ Meara, host of "The Creative Nonfiction Podcast," offers a definitive retelling of Prefontaine’s life revisiting one of the most enigmatic figures in American sports with a 21st century lens.

Brendan is the founder and host of “The Creative Nonfiction Podcast.” As a sportswriter he has covered a swath of the events like the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont. He has also covered for several local and professional sports for “Trail Runner Magazine,” “Bleacher Report,” and the “Associated Press.”