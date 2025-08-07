© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Brendan O’ Meara's new book is “The Front Runner: The Life of Steve Prefontaine”

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

On the 50th Anniversary of the American Track and Field icon Steve Prefontaine’s tragic death comes the new book “The Front Runner: The Life of Steve Prefontaine.” A reappraisal of his life and legacy of powerful work of narrative history exploring the forces and the psychology that made him great and separating the man from the myths.

On the anniversary of his untimely death author Brendan O’ Meara, host of "The Creative Nonfiction Podcast," offers a definitive retelling of Prefontaine’s life revisiting one of the most enigmatic figures in American sports with a 21st century lens.

Brendan is the founder and host of “The Creative Nonfiction Podcast.” As a sportswriter he has covered a swath of the events like the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont. He has also covered for several local and professional sports for “Trail Runner Magazine,” “Bleacher Report,” and the “Associated Press.”  

Tags
The Roundtable Steve PrefontaineAmerican Track and Field The Front Runner: The Life of Steve PrefontaineBrendan O’ Meara
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill takes final bow as the Producing Artistic Director of theRep and closes with production of "Once"
    Joe Donahue
    As Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill takes her final bow as Producing Artistic Director at Capital Repertory Theatre, we’re marking the end of an extraordinary era in Albany’s arts scene, and we are thrilled to have her on the Roundtable this morning.Maggie’s final production as Producing Artistic Director closes with “Once” on Sunday, Aug. 10. She’s joins us to discuss her journey, her impact, what’s next, and what she hopes theREP and the Capital Region’s arts scene will continue to grow into.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Book House
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Seagle Festival presents "Mayo Buckner (a life interrupted)" 8/6-8/9
    Joe Donahue
    "Mayo Buckner (a life interrupted)" will be performed at the Seagle Festival in Schroon Lake, NY on August 6 – 9.Seagle Festival is proud to present the second ever production of this exemplary new opera by one of the most performed contemporary opera composers alive today.The opera is based on the tragically true story of a young boy (Mayo) committed to the Iowa Home for the Feeble Minded in 1898. Despite Mayo’s repeated requests to be released, it was not until 1957 at age 67 he was properly tested and found to have an above average IQ.