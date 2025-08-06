© 2025
The Roundtable

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill takes final bow as the Producing Artistic Director of theRep and closes with production of "Once"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

As Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill takes her final bow as Producing Artistic Director at Capital Repertory Theatre, we’re marking the end of an extraordinary era in Albany’s arts scene, and we are thrilled to have her on the Roundtable this morning.

After more than 30 years of shaping the creative voice of theREP, Maggie is stepping down, leaving behind a powerful legacy of bold storytelling and artistic excellence. From championing new works and building regional partnerships to guiding theREP into its state-of-the-art new home, her vision has touched thousands of artists and audiences alike.

Maggie’s final production as Producing Artistic Director closes with “Once” on Sunday, Aug. 10. She’s joins us to discuss her journey, her impact, what’s next, and what she hopes theREP and the Capital Region’s arts scene will continue to grow into.

