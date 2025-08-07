Vallejo Ganter tells us about the upcoming programming for PS21 for August 2025

For ps21 in Chatham - August is a month of programming that includes the return of the Paul Taylor Dance Company for their 4th consecutive year of performances, the US Premier of Samantha Shay's Chekhov-inspired dance-theatre piece, “Life in this House is Over,” which reflects on the social awkwardness of grief, followed by Adam Tendler's “Inheritances,” which weaves together a number of composers into one intimate program to tell a universal story of lineage, loss and place.

Their summer concludes with the inaugural COMMONGROUND Festival, which brings together two renowned international performance companies - Basinga (France) and Kaleider (UK) over a weekend of experiments in physics and materiality.

To tell us more, we welcome - Vallejo Ganter, Artistic & Executive Director of PS21.