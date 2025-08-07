© 2025
The Roundtable

Vallejo Ganter tells us about the upcoming programming for PS21 for August 2025

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

For ps21 in Chatham - August is a month of programming that includes the return of the Paul Taylor Dance Company for their 4th consecutive year of performances, the US Premier of Samantha Shay's Chekhov-inspired dance-theatre piece,Life in this House is Over,” which reflects on the social awkwardness of grief, followed by Adam Tendler's Inheritances,” which weaves together a number of composers into one intimate program to tell a universal story of lineage, loss and place.

Their summer concludes with the inaugural COMMONGROUND Festival, which brings together two renowned international performance companies - Basinga (France) and Kaleider (UK) over a weekend of experiments in physics and materiality.

To tell us more, we welcome - Vallejo Ganter, Artistic & Executive Director of PS21.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
