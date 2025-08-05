Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Book House

This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.

Connie Brooks:



The Listeners: A Novel by Maggie Stiefvater

They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals by Mariah Blake

Nothing More of This Land: Community, Power, and the Search for Indigenous Identity by Joseph Lee

The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner

Heather Boyne:



The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon by Laurie Gwen Shapiro

The Remembered Soldier by Anjet Daanje; translated by David McKay

Earhart: The Incredible Flight of a Field Mouse Around the World written and illustrated by Torben Kuhlmann

Don’t Trust Fish by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat

Cheryl McKeon:

