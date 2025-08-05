Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Book House
This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
Connie Brooks:
- The Listeners: A Novel by Maggie Stiefvater
- They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals by Mariah Blake
- Nothing More of This Land: Community, Power, and the Search for Indigenous Identity by Joseph Lee
- The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner
Heather Boyne:
- The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon by Laurie Gwen Shapiro
- The Remembered Soldier by Anjet Daanje; translated by David McKay
- Earhart: The Incredible Flight of a Field Mouse Around the World written and illustrated by Torben Kuhlmann
- Don’t Trust Fish by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat
Cheryl McKeon:
- The Escape Artist: A True Story of Octopus Adventure by Thor Hanson, illustrated by Galia Bernstein
- When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzen
- The Horse by Willy Vlautin
- Parallel Lines by Edward St. Aubyn
- A Flower Traveled In My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children by Haley Cohen Gilliland
- My Mom Loves …Books by Nancy Kers