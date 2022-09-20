© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Theoretical Physicist Sean Carroll's new book "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion"

Published September 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion" by Sean Carroll
Provided
/
Dutton

Sean Carroll is a renowned theoretical physicist, host of the hit science podcast Mindscape, and the New York Times bestselling author of “Something Deeply Hidden.”

With his skill for making complex notions entertaining, Sean Carroll presents the fundamental ideas informing the modern physics of reality.

His new book, “The Biggest Ideas in the Universe” is a deep dive into physics that pulls back the veil of mystery from most complex ideas in the field, and is the first in a three-book series that will tackle Space, Time, and Motion.

Sean Carroll is Homewood Professor of Natural Philosophy at John Hopkins University, and Fractal Faculty at the Santa Fe Institute.

Tags
The Roundtable spacetimesciencephysics
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/20/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • carlbontempo-immigration.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Carl J. Bon Tempo discusses new book "Immigration: An American History"
    Joe Donahue
    The history of the United States has been shaped by immigration. Historian Carl Bon Tempo provides a sweeping historical narrative told through the lives and words of the quite ordinary people who did nothing less than make the nation.
  • hvcsw.png
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week
    Joe Donahue
    Sustainable Hudson Valley is launching the second annual Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week through September 25th in venues throughout the region and online. Dr. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.
  • ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
    The Roundtable
    Audio Tour: ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag
    Sarah LaDuke
    Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is a National Historic Landmark District, owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations. It is currently the setting for a collection of kinetic sculptures by acclaimed American artist George Warren Rickey, who lived from 1907 to 2002. For the exhibition, entitled “ViewEscapes,” Naumkeag partnered with the George Rickey Foundation and the George Rickey estate. The sculptures will be in place and on view through October.
  • woodstockfilmfestival2022.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Woodstock Film Festival 2022
    Joe Donahue
    The Woodstock Film Festival will celebrate its 23rd Anniversary September 28 through October 2. Films and industry panels will be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley in the towns of Woodstock, Kingston, Rosendale, and Saugerties – and online.
Load More