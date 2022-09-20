Theoretical Physicist Sean Carroll's new book "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion"

Sean Carroll is a renowned theoretical physicist, host of the hit science podcast Mindscape, and the New York Times bestselling author of “Something Deeply Hidden.”

With his skill for making complex notions entertaining, Sean Carroll presents the fundamental ideas informing the modern physics of reality.

His new book, “The Biggest Ideas in the Universe” is a deep dive into physics that pulls back the veil of mystery from most complex ideas in the field, and is the first in a three-book series that will tackle Space, Time, and Motion.

Sean Carroll is Homewood Professor of Natural Philosophy at John Hopkins University, and Fractal Faculty at the Santa Fe Institute.